By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Aug. 31, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- About six in 10 sexually active single men in the United States are taking responsibility for birth control, government health officials say.

When they have sex, these unmarried males are using a condom (45 percent), vasectomy, "withdrawal," or a combination, according to a new report released Thursday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For the study, the researchers surveyed about 3,700 unmarried and sexually active men, aged 15 to 44.

The researchers found that use of any male birth control method rose from about 52 percent in 2002 to more than 59 percent by 2011-2015.

Male-method contraception was highest (75 percent) among men who had never married, followed by formerly married men (55 percent) and men currently living with their partner (36 percent), said study lead author Kimberly Daniels.

Daniels is a statistician with the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS).

The proportion of guys relying on condoms or vasectomy hasn't changed since 2002, but use of withdrawal before ejaculation has, Daniels said.

Reliance on pulling out nearly doubled, rising from about 10 percent in 2002 to nearly 19 percent in 2011-2015, the study found.

Asked whether the CDC considers withdrawal a reliable form of contraception, Daniels said it is among the rubric of male methods. Yet as a family-planning tool, the CDC ranks withdrawal relatively poorly, more or less on par with condom use, and far below the effectiveness of the birth control pill for women.

Dr. J. Dennis Fortenberry, chief of adolescent medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine, said a "variety of things likely contribute to relatively high levels of [male contraceptive] use."

Among them, he said, are comprehensive sex education programs, increased emphasis on communication with sexual partners, emphasis on men's responsibility for contraception, and access to reproductive health services through means such as the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare).

"The data speak against any return to abstinence-only education for younger men, or creation of access barriers to sexual and reproductive health for all people," Fortenberry added.