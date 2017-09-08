By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Sept. 8, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Fewer adult women are becoming infected with human papillomavirus (HPV), a trend that includes females who have never received the HPV vaccine, a new study reports.

It appears that enough women have gotten the HPV vaccine to create "herd immunity" that will provide some protection to females who go unvaccinated, said lead researcher Dr. Abbey Berenson.

"While vaccinated women have already had low levels of HPV infections for several years, we are now seeing a reduction in infections among women who have not received the vaccine," said Berenson, director of the Center for Interdisciplinary Research in Women's Health at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.

"This is further evidence that the vaccine is effective and emphasizes just how important it is for everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated," she added.

This trend should lead to an overall decrease in cervical cancer deaths, Berenson said. The HPV vaccine targets several strains of the virus that are responsible for 9 out of 10 cases of cervical cancer.

"Cervical cancer typically takes multiple decades to develop in a patient and the vaccine has only been available for one decade, so it is too soon to see the full effects," Berenson said. "However, there are already reports of falling rates of precancers -- that is, the number of high-grade cervical lesions in young women in the U.S. is falling."

Analysis of results from a federal health survey revealed a 32 percent decrease in HPV infections among women 18 to 59 years old between 2009 and 2014, the researchers said.

Young women 18 to 26, in particular, benefited most, experiencing a 65 percent decrease in HPV infection during that period, the researchers discovered. In 2009-2010, more than 15 percent had an HPV infection; by 2013-2014, that had declined to about 6 percent.

Even unvaccinated women experienced a decline in HPV infection, as the vaccine worked to prevent sexual transmission of the virus from person to person, the researchers said.

Unvaccinated women 18 to 26 experienced more than a 50 percent decline in HPV infection, from 19.5 percent of the population in 2009-2010 down to 9.7 percent in 2013-2014.