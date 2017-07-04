Syphilis Rates Spike Among Gay, Bisexual Men: CDC

THURSDAY, April 6, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Syphilis rates among gay and bisexual men have skyrocketed in the past two decades, U.S. health officials reported Thursday.

In 2015, gay and bisexual men accounted for more than 60 percent of early stage syphilis cases overall. And the national rate of early stage syphilis for this group was estimated to be at 309 cases per 100,000, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That rate was 106 times higher than the rate among heterosexual men and 168 times higher than the rate among women, the CDC report noted.

"I think we need to step back and examine gay and bisexual men beyond the stats on syphilis," said Fred Wyand, spokesman for the American Sexual Health Association.

These men are vulnerable for many reasons, including social factors placing them at higher risk for a number of tough health outcomes, he explained.

"Better access to health care, more welcoming attitudes, better support systems are all important, of course," Wyand said. "So, while doing better on the medical side in terms of counseling, testing and treating is very important, there's probably more to it than that," he suggested.

"We need to understand there are challenges faced by many gay and bisexual men -- economic, social, health and well-being, and so on -- greater than what most folks endure," Wyand noted.

The report, which looked at syphilis rates in 44 states, was led by Alex de Voux of the CDC's Epidemic Intelligence Service, and published April 7 in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

The data showed syphilis rates among gay and bisexual men ranged widely among the 44 states -- from 73 per 100,000 in Alaska to 748 per 100,000 in North Carolina. The highest rates were in the South and West.

"People in the South often experience poorer health outcomes than the rest of the nation, due to multiple factors including income inequality, poverty, and high numbers of people without health insurance," according to the CDC.