7-Year-Old Girl With Alopecia Shows How Baldness Is Beautiful

In January, Daniella Wride was brushing her daughter’s hair when she noticed a quarter-sized bald patch on the back of her head. By the time they were able to book an appointment with a dermatologist, all of 7-year-old Gianessa’s hair had fallen out. “It took a total of 20 days,” Wride says.

The Wrides learned Gianessa had a condition called alopecia areata, a disease that causes the immune system to attack hair follicles and makes hair fall out in clumps. It’s a common condition in the U.S. -- over 6.6 million people will have alopecia at some point in their lives. The first occurrence usually happens in childhood.

Doctors aren’t sure exactly what causes it, but research suggests that genes, a virus, or stress may play a role. Because her alopecia first appeared after Gianessa had the flu and after her grandmother died, Wride says her doctor thinks that illness, coupled with stress, may have played a role.

“While there’s no cure, there are treatment options, like topical ointments or steroid injections, that can help the hair grow back,” says Stephanie Gardner, MD, a dermatologist. “But it can be a psychologically disturbing experience for many female patients, since our hair is so tied to our sense of beauty.” The good news? “Because it’s not a scarring condition, the hair can sometimes grow back on its own,” Gardner says.

The sparkly rhinestones fit Gianessa's personality perfectly, her mom says. (Photo: Instagram.com/daniellawride)

Wride and her husband leveled with their daughter. “We just let her know that her hair was falling out and it probably wasn’t going to grow back,” she says. They explained that she’s still herself and can still express her personality through clothing, and doing art, dance, and karate. “You can tell that it bothers her from time to time. Sometimes when people ask her why she doesn’t have any hair she gets really shy,” Wride says.

Recently, when Wride found out about a “Crazy Hair Day” event at Gianessa’s school, she felt nervous. “I didn’t want her to feel like an outcast or that she wasn’t like the other kids,” she explains. Searching for a fun way to let her daughter still participate, Wride found inspiration in shiny rhinestone stickers from a craft store. “They just fit her personality,” she says. “She’s so vibrant and full of life, and she loves everything sparkly.” Wride used them to bejewel Gianessa’s head with designs and shapes like flowers and an owl.