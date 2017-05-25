Top Beach Hazards: How to Stay Safe on the Sand

May 25, 2017 -- Planning beach retreats this summer? While sharks may scare you, they’re probably not the most likely danger you’ll encounter. Beach hazards can vary by location and change over time. Harmful algal blooms, also known as HABs or red tide, are now found in all 50 states. Some experts predict climate change will make the problem worse. And while the population of great white sharks is coming back in California, the risk of attacks remains low. So what do you really need to be worried about? Several experts weigh in with their top picks.

Rip Currents Rip currents are "channels of water moving away from the shore, caused by breaks in sandbars," says Tom Gill, a spokesman for the U.S. Lifesaving Association. They kill more than 100 people a year, he says. The water speed can move from 1 to 2 feet per second up to 8 feet a second, he says. No wonder they can sweep you off your feet. "Bigger waves and stronger winds can increase the strength of a rip current," Gill says. They’re more common around the times of tide changes, low or high. Other clues that point to rip currents: A channel of choppy water

An area of water of a different color

A line of debris, seaweed, or foam moving seaward

A break in the wave pattern coming into shore Check in with a lifeguard to see if rip currents are a problem, Gill says. Many beaches also put up warning flags if conditions are not safe. If you encounter one, don't panic. Try to float or swim parallel to the shore, sideways to where the waves are starting to break, Gill says. If possible, raise your hands, wave, and call for help.