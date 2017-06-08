Tattoo Aftercare: What to Know

June 8, 2017 – Most people know that dirty tattoo needles can transmit infections like Hepatitis C.

But it is less well known that the wound itself can get infected – something that led to severe consequences for one man who died from a tattoo infection after he went swimming in the Gulf of Mexico.

The man, identified as a Texas resident in a study in the British Medical Journal, had received the tattoo in his right leg and went swimming five days later. He was admitted to the hospital three days later and tested positive for Vibrio vulnificus, a bacteria found in coastal waters.

The man also had chronic liver disease, which hampered his recovery. He died about two months later.

Nicholas Hendren, MD , the lead author of the study, says that while infections of new tattoos are not a common occurrence, they are not rare.

One recent study found that 3.2% of people who received tattoos reported at least one infected tattoo.

Hendren says the Texas man’s case was “definitely on the extreme side.” People are more likely to contract MRSA, methicillin- resistant staphylococcus aureus, among other more common bacteria, he says.

Hendren tells his patients that getting a tattoo is similar to getting stitches, and that you wouldn’t want to go swimming in a pond after getting stitches. He tells people to avoid swimming in lakes, rivers and ponds, saltwater and pools and to avoid excessive scrubbing until the tattoo has healed.

Hendren says a tattoo is healed when the scab falls. Most tattoos take on average about one to several weeks before healing, says Doris Day, MD, a New York City dermatologist.

State and local health departments regulate tattoo parlors. A 2015 study of tattoo regulations found that only seven states specifically required their public health department to approve instructions for tattoo aftercare. Seven state have no licensing at all, and the rest have varying requirements. Most leave aftercare instructions up to the tattoo artist.

Hendren recommends using a licensed tattoo parlor to get a tattoo, saying it helps reduce the chances of liver infection. The most common is hepatitis B, as well as other infections like hepatitis C and HIV.