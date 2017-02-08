iPhone Cases Recalled; Liquid Inside Can Burn Skin

August 2, 2017 -- An electronics company is voluntarily recalling about 263,000 liquid glitter iPhone cases for a potential chemical burn hazard.

The cases made by MixBin Electronics LLC of Hamilton, NJ, are for iPhone models 6, 6s, and 7, and were sold in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The liquid and glitter inside the cases can leak and cause skin irritation and chemical burns.

A sampling of the recalled cases.

Worldwide, there have been 24 reports of injury. Of those, 19 were in the United States. One person reported chemical burns and swelling to her face, neck, leg, upper body, chest and hands, and another reported permanent scarring from a chemical burn.

The 24 recalled cases were sold in many colors and styles, and they contain liquid and glitter that floats in a plastic case.

The cases were sold nationwide online and in stores through Amazon, Nordstrom Rack, Henri Bendel, MixBin, Victoria’s Secret, and Tory Burch. The cases cost about $15 to $65 and were for sale from October 2015 to June 2017. The product’s packaging displays the model number and UPC code.

The following model numbers and UPC codes with case descriptions have been recalled:

Amazon and MixBin Nordstrom Rack: MBH17-050-C1 / 856472006930 Rose Gold MBH17-050-C3-O1 / 56472006947 Clear MBH17-050-C3-O2 / 56472006923 Silver MBH17-050-C2 / 856472006916 Black

Henri Bendel: 1000281939/400000648538 Party Girls 0000300133/400001881675 Girl with Heart 0000300729/400001992357 Center Stripe

Tory Burch: 36246 / 190041337545 Island Confetti

Victoria’s Secret: 22981035 / 667540177601 Holiday Snow 23136828 / 667541590553 Bombshell Ombre Snow 23142231 / 667541621530 Snow 23141657 / 667541763834 Star 23244791 / 667542590262 Clear Sparkling 23239365 / 667542590255 Gold 23186945 / 667542076001 Waterfall Pink 23186946 / 667542076018 Waterfall Pink (larger) 23273349 / 667542836421 Lip Snow 23273348 / 667542836414 Stripe + Pink 23305194 / 667543128648 Paris Snow 23305192 / 667543128624 Leopard Snow 23305195 / 667543128655 XO Victoria Multi 23305191 / 667543128617 Electroplated Silver 23305193 / 667543128631 Icons 23314726 / 667543220533 Electroplated Silver (larger)



MixBin asks people to stop using the cases immediately and contact the company for a full refund. MixBin Electronics can be reached Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, at 855-215-4935 or online at https://phonecaserecall.expertinquiry.com/.