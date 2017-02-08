iPhone Cases Recalled; Liquid Inside Can Burn Skin

August 2, 2017 -- An electronics company is voluntarily recalling about 263,000 liquid glitter iPhone cases for a potential chemical burn hazard.
The cases made by MixBin Electronics LLC of Hamilton, NJ, are for iPhone models 6, 6s, and 7, and were sold in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The liquid and glitter inside the cases can leak and cause skin irritation and chemical burns.
Worldwide, there have been 24 reports of injury. Of those, 19 were in the United States. One person reported chemical burns and swelling to her face, neck, leg, upper body, chest and hands, and another reported permanent scarring from a chemical burn.
The 24 recalled cases were sold in many colors and styles, and they contain liquid and glitter that floats in a plastic case.
The cases were sold nationwide online and in stores through Amazon, Nordstrom Rack, Henri Bendel, MixBin, Victoria’s Secret, and Tory Burch. The cases cost about $15 to $65 and were for sale from October 2015 to June 2017. The product’s packaging displays the model number and UPC code.
The following model numbers and UPC codes with case descriptions have been recalled:
- Amazon and MixBin Nordstrom Rack:
- MBH17-050-C1 / 856472006930 Rose Gold
- MBH17-050-C3-O1 / 56472006947 Clear
- MBH17-050-C3-O2 / 56472006923 Silver
- MBH17-050-C2 / 856472006916 Black
- Henri Bendel:
- 1000281939/400000648538 Party Girls
- 0000300133/400001881675 Girl with Heart
- 0000300729/400001992357 Center Stripe
- Tory Burch:
- 36246 / 190041337545 Island Confetti
- Victoria’s Secret:
- 22981035 / 667540177601 Holiday Snow
- 23136828 / 667541590553 Bombshell Ombre Snow
- 23142231 / 667541621530 Snow
- 23141657 / 667541763834 Star
- 23244791 / 667542590262 Clear Sparkling
- 23239365 / 667542590255 Gold
- 23186945 / 667542076001 Waterfall Pink
- 23186946 / 667542076018 Waterfall Pink (larger)
- 23273349 / 667542836421 Lip Snow
- 23273348 / 667542836414 Stripe + Pink
- 23305194 / 667543128648 Paris Snow
- 23305192 / 667543128624 Leopard Snow
- 23305195 / 667543128655 XO Victoria Multi
- 23305191 / 667543128617 Electroplated Silver
- 23305193 / 667543128631 Icons
- 23314726 / 667543220533 Electroplated Silver (larger)
MixBin asks people to stop using the cases immediately and contact the company for a full refund. MixBin Electronics can be reached Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, at 855-215-4935 or online at https://phonecaserecall.expertinquiry.com/.