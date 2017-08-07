Health Highlights: Aug. 7, 2017

Here are some of the latest health and medical news developments, compiled by the editors of HealthDay:

FDA Tells NYC Doctor to Stop Marketing Controversial Fertility Treatment

A New York fertility doctor has been ordered to stop marketing a controversial three-parent fertility treatment that creates a fetus from two women and a man.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told Dr. John Zang, founder of the New Hope Fertility Center in New York City, that the agency has not authorized use of the procedure, called the spindle nuclear transfer, in humans, CNN reported.

The technique was used to conceive a boy born in Mexico in April 2016.

Zhang outlined the procedure in an article published last year in the journal Fertility and Sterility, CNN reported.

-----

Teen Hospitalized After Sea Bug Attack

An Australian teen was hospitalized after what experts believe were sea fleas left his ankles and feet covered in blood from multiple bites.

After a soccer game on Saturday evening, 16-year-old Sam Kanizay soaked his legs in Melbourne's Brighton Beach. He stood still waist-deep in water for about half an hour and didn't feel a thing, but was "bleeding profusely" when he returned home, his father, Jarrod Kanizay, told BBC News.

"It looked like a war injury ... like a grenade attack. It was really bloody," he said.

"We got him in the shower but as soon as we did that the blood kept re-appearing," Jarrod told BBC News. "It wasn't clotting at all. It just kept bleeding and bleeding."

Sam is expected to make a full recovery.

Jarrod collected samples of the tiny water bugs and sent them to experts. One of them was marine biologist Genefor Walker-Smith. She told Australia's Herald Sun newspaper that the bugs were likely sea fleas, BBC News reported.

"It's possible he disturbed a feeding group but they are generally not out there waiting to attack like piranhas," Walker-Smith said.

Such cases are very rare and there is no reason for alarm, according to experts, BBC News reported.

-----

U.S. Teen Suicide Rates Continue to Rise