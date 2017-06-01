Weight Loss May Ease Psoriasis Symptoms

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Could weight loss combat psoriasis?

Danish researchers are reporting that obese people with the skin condition who lose 10 percent to 15 percent of their weight may see significant and lasting improvement in their symptoms.

The study participants lost an average of 33 pounds over 16 weeks. A year later, those who were still about 22 pounds below their weight from the start of the study maintained their improvements in psoriasis symptoms and quality of life, the study authors said.

"Psoriasis is more than just a skin condition," said Dr. Doris Day, a dermatologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. Increased weight can stress the heart and other organs, and that stress can trigger psoriasis, she said.

"We know that weight and psoriasis together and independently increase the risk of high blood pressure and heart disease and diabetes. Psoriasis is an inflammatory condition -- it's not just a skin condition -- it can affect any organ," Day added.

Foods that make you gain weight can also be inflammatory, and since stress can make people eat more, that can trigger psoriasis. When you have increased weight, you also have more stress on major organs, which can also cause a cascade of effects that lead to psoriasis symptoms, Day explained.

The report was published recently in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Psoriasis is a chronic disease that is characterized by red, itchy and scaly patches of skin. The severity of the condition varies from person to person.

The study's senior researcher, Dr. Lone Skov, said, "Psoriasis is associated with obesity, but also with type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease." Skov is with the department of dermatology and allergy at Gentofte Hospital at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.

Day explained that psoriasis is a genetic disease. "You can't control your genetics, but you can control other things like your diet and your weight and your activity level," she said.

"We know by affecting your overall health, you have a positive impact on psoriasis," Day added.