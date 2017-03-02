Time Outdoors May Deliver Better Sleep

THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Spending time in the outdoors may improve your sleep, a small study suggests.

Researchers found that a week of winter camping reset the body's "clock" to be more in tune with nature's light-and-dark cycle. The result was longer sleep.

The findings, the study authors said, add to evidence that time in the sun and the dark helps people get to sleep at a decent hour.

The study also highlights how modern living -- so heavy on artificial light -- may thwart our sleep.

"It's clear that modern environments do influence our circadian rhythms," said Kenneth Wright, the study's senior researcher.

Circadian rhythms refer to the shifts in the body's biological processes that happen over 24 hours, partly in response to light and darkness.

But while our ancestors may have gone to bed early and risen with the sun, that's not true today, said Wright, a professor at the University of Colorado, Boulder. Many people get little outdoor time during the day, then stay up late -- eyes trained to artificial light from glowing computer, phone and TV screens.

In a 2013 study, Wright's team found that a week of summer camping -- with no smartphones -- reset people's internal clocks to be in rhythm with nature's.

Saliva samples showed that levels of the "sleep hormone" melatonin shifted compared with a typical week at home. Melatonin levels started to rise around sunset, and the campers' "biological night" kicked in about two hours earlier.

Accordingly, the campers turned in much earlier than their usual midnight bedtime at home. They also woke up earlier, closer to sunrise.

For the new study, published Feb. 2 in Current Biology, Wright's team recruited five hardy volunteers for a week of December camping in the Colorado Rockies. Again, the researchers used saliva samples to detect shifts in campers' melatonin levels, versus a week at home.

Campers' biological nights started over 2.5 hours sooner, Wright said, and they went to bed earlier.

There was, however, one difference from the earlier study. Winter campers did not rise earlier. So they ended up getting more than two hours of extra sleep.