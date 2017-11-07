Sleep Disturbances Linked to Alzheimer’s Risk

July 10, 2017 -- Here’s another reason to get a good night’s sleep: Interrupting a deep phase of sleep appears to cause more of the proteins associated with Alzheimer’s disease to collect in your brain, a new study from researchers at Washington University concludes.

The findings, published Monday in the research journal Brain, suggest that even a short-term disruption could lead to higher levels of beta amyloid, a protein that forms plaques associated with Alzheimer’s. Longer stretches may also lead to higher levels of another protein known as tau, which forms tangles that can damage brain cells, the researchers report.

Brain cells release fewer amyloid proteins during good sleep, and a growing body of research points toward a relationship between poor sleep and Alzheimer’s. But doctors and scientists are still trying to understand that connection, and the new study marks the first time researchers have linked problems with a specific phase of sleep to more amyloid proteins, says Yo-El Ju, MD, a neurologist and sleep medicine doctor at Washington University.

“Certainly, it seems like people who have poor sleep or sleep disorders are at higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease,” Ju says. “But also, the brain changes of Alzheimer’s disease seem to worsen sleep.”