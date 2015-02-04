Skip to content
Check Your Symptoms Find A Doctor Find Lowest Drug Prices

    Subscribe

    Smoking Cessation Health Center

    Tools & Resources

    Font Size
    A
    A
    A

    How Ex-Smokers Can Help Someone Quit

    By Joan Raymond
    WebMD Feature
    Reviewed by William Blahd, MD

    Now that you've quit smoking, you have a chance to pay it forward and help out someone who wants to kick the habit.

    You know that smoking isn’t good for your health or the good health of those around you. But you also know that quitting, and staying quit, isn’t easy.

    Recommended Related to Smoking Cessation

    How I Quit Smoking

    My parents were smokers, and I said I would never smoke. Then came high school and teenage rebellion, so I tried smoking, but I was always athletic and it never really took root. After high school, I joined the military, which had a strong smoking culture at that time. It was a social thing -- taking a break with a friend and having a smoke. I continued smoking until my late 20s. When I quit, I got athletic again and ran four marathons. Then, in my mid-30s, life got rough. In a period of 6 months,...

    Read the How I Quit Smoking article > >

    You’ve probably heard a lot of advice. A favorite bit of wisdom from folks who never smoked: “Just throw them away.” If only it were that easy.

    The best advice usually about comes from people who have been there, done that. So here’s some inspiration as you help your friends or relatives put smoking in their past.  

    Assure Them That There’s No Such Thing as Failure

    Let your friend know that they may feel frustrated if it takes them several tries to stop smoking. A lot of people go through that. For many smokers, it can take anywhere from eight, 10, or even more attempts to quit for good.

    Lisa Fiorello thought smoking was the best thing ever. “I looked at cigarettes as my little friends and I loved them,” says Fiorello, a social worker in her 40s who started smoking when she was 21 years old.

    In her mid-30s, Fiorello started to get a lot of colds that turned into a nagging cough. The diagnosis: bronchitis.

    Her doctors told her to quit smoking since she was also starting to develop early signs of emphysema, a chronic lung condition. She tried to quit many times, but would fall back into her old habits within weeks or months.

    Instead of looking at those lapses as failures, Fiorello looked at quitting as a process. “The best advice I ever received was from a doctor who said there’s no such thing as failure if I tried again,” Fiorello says.

    She kept trying and has been smoke-free for years.

    “Quitting smoking is like riding a bike because there is a lot to learn before you finally get it right,” says  Erik Augustson, PhD, a behavioral scientist who leads the National Cancer Institute’s smokefree.gov program.

    1 | 2 | 3
    Next Page >

    Today on WebMD

    hands breaking a cigarette
    13 Tips to Stop Smoking
    Is quitting cold turkey an effective method?
    ashtray
    Ready to Quit Smoking?
    14 tips to get you through the first hard days.
     
    smoking man
    11 Ways Smoking Affects Your Looks
    Surprising impacts of tobacco on the body.
    cigarette smoke
    Quit-Smoking Quiz
    What happens when you kick the habit?
     

    Filtered cigarettes
    ARTICLE
    Why Is Smoking So Addictive?
    an array of e cigarettes
    ARTICLE
    E-Cigarettes Pros and Cons
     
    human heart
    ARTICLE
    How Smoking Harms Your Heart
    Woman experiencing withdrawal symptoms
    ARTICLE
    What Is Nicotine Withdrawal?
     

    man smoking cigarette
    ARTICLE
    Secondhand Smoke and Its Risks
    no smoking sign
    VIDEO
    Stop Smoking, Forever
     
    Woman ashing cigarette in ashtray
    ARTICLE
    4 Reasons Why You Might Smoke
    chain watch
    ARTICLE
    Hypnosis: Does It Work?
     