How Ex-Smokers Can Help Someone Quit

By Joan Raymond

Now that you've quit smoking, you have a chance to pay it forward and help out someone who wants to kick the habit.

You know that smoking isn’t good for your health or the good health of those around you. But you also know that quitting, and staying quit, isn’t easy.

You’ve probably heard a lot of advice. A favorite bit of wisdom from folks who never smoked: “Just throw them away.” If only it were that easy.

The best advice usually about comes from people who have been there, done that. So here’s some inspiration as you help your friends or relatives put smoking in their past.

Assure Them That There’s No Such Thing as Failure

Let your friend know that they may feel frustrated if it takes them several tries to stop smoking. A lot of people go through that. For many smokers, it can take anywhere from eight, 10, or even more attempts to quit for good.

Lisa Fiorello thought smoking was the best thing ever. “I looked at cigarettes as my little friends and I loved them,” says Fiorello, a social worker in her 40s who started smoking when she was 21 years old.

In her mid-30s, Fiorello started to get a lot of colds that turned into a nagging cough. The diagnosis: bronchitis.

Her doctors told her to quit smoking since she was also starting to develop early signs of emphysema, a chronic lung condition. She tried to quit many times, but would fall back into her old habits within weeks or months.

Instead of looking at those lapses as failures, Fiorello looked at quitting as a process. “The best advice I ever received was from a doctor who said there’s no such thing as failure if I tried again,” Fiorello says.

She kept trying and has been smoke-free for years.

“Quitting smoking is like riding a bike because there is a lot to learn before you finally get it right,” says Erik Augustson, PhD, a behavioral scientist who leads the National Cancer Institute’s smokefree.gov program.