Skip to content
Check Your Symptoms Find A Doctor Find Lowest Drug Prices

    Subscribe

    Smoking Cessation Health Center

    Tools & Resources

    Font Size
    A
    A
    A

    Teens May Not Heed Health Warnings on Cigars

    Only half found labels about cancer risks believable, study finds

    WebMD News from HealthDay

    By Randy Dotinga

    HealthDay Reporter

    FRIDAY, Dec. 16, 2016 (HealthDay News) -- A new study suggests that warnings on cigars may need to be improved to dissuade young people from smoking.

    "Adolescents may be misguided about the safety of cigar use," said study co-author Dr. Adam Goldstein, from the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center.

    "Many still believe that risks of cigars can be mitigated by not inhaling or inhaling less," he said in a university news release. "But we know that cigar smoking can cause serious harm, including cancer and heart disease."

    The researchers surveyed more than 1,100 U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 by phone, and told them about three types of warning labels that appear on cigars: "Cigar smoking can cause cancers of the mouth and throat, even if you do not inhale"; "Cigar smoking can cause lung cancer and heart disease"; and "Cigars are not a safe alternative to cigarettes."

    More than three in four of the teens thought "Cigar smoking can cause lung cancer and heart disease" was "very believable." But, only 53 percent thought "Cigar smoking can cause cancers of the mouth and throat, even if you do not inhale" was "very believable." And only half said "Cigars are not a safe alternative to cigarettes" was "very believable."

    While cigars may seem like an unlikely form of smoking for kids to embrace, research has shown that one in 12 teens smokes them.

    "This is the first research that has been done to track how young people perceive cigar warning labels," said study lead author Sarah Kowitt, a doctoral candidate at UNC.

    The study was published Dec. 12 in the Journal of Adolescent Health.

    View Article Sources Sources
    HealthDay
    Copyright © 2013-2016 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

    Today on WebMD

    hands breaking a cigarette
    13 Tips to Stop Smoking
    Is quitting cold turkey an effective method?
    ashtray
    Ready to Quit Smoking?
    14 tips to get you through the first hard days.
     
    smoking man
    11 Ways Smoking Affects Your Looks
    Surprising impacts of tobacco on the body.
    cigarette smoke
    Quit-Smoking Quiz
    What happens when you kick the habit?
     

    Filtered cigarettes
    ARTICLE
    Why Is Smoking So Addictive?
    an array of e cigarettes
    ARTICLE
    E-Cigarettes Pros and Cons
     
    human heart
    ARTICLE
    How Smoking Harms Your Heart
    Woman experiencing withdrawal symptoms
    ARTICLE
    What Is Nicotine Withdrawal?
     

    man smoking cigarette
    ARTICLE
    Secondhand Smoke and Its Risks
    no smoking sign
    VIDEO
    Stop Smoking, Forever
     
    Woman ashing cigarette in ashtray
    ARTICLE
    4 Reasons Why You Might Smoke
    chain watch
    ARTICLE
    Hypnosis: Does It Work?
     