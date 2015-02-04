Skip to content
Check Your Symptoms Find A Doctor Find Lowest Drug Prices

    Subscribe

    Smoking Cessation Health Center

    Tools & Resources

    Font Size
    A
    A
    A

    Black Box Warnings Removed From Chantix, Zyban


    WebMD News from HealthDay

    Dec. 19, 2016 -- The anti-smoking drug Chantix no longer has to carry a bold-letter warning about possible psychiatric side effects, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

    The black box warning about the risks of side effects such as suicidal tendencies, hostility and depression was introduced in 2009, the Associated Press reported.

    But the FDA announced Friday that the Pfizer drug no longer had to carry the agency's most serious warning label. The decision was based on an 8,000-patient study of smokers that found no increased risk of psychiatric problems among Chantix users who had no previous history of mental illness.

    Based on the same data, European regulators previously removed a similar warning from Chantix.

    The FDA also announced Friday that a black box warning about possible psychiatric side effects is no longer required on Zyban, an anti-smoking drug marketed by GlaxoSmithKline PLC, the AP reported.

    Information about psychosis, paranoia, anxiety and other problems will still have to be listed on the labels of Chantix and Zyban, just not within a black box warning.

    "The risk of these mental health side effects is still present, especially in those currently being treated for mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety disorders, or schizophrenia, or who have been treated for mental illnesses in the past," according to an FDA online post, the AP reported.

    HealthDay
    Copyright © 2013-2016 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

    Today on WebMD

    hands breaking a cigarette
    13 Tips to Stop Smoking
    Is quitting cold turkey an effective method?
    ashtray
    Ready to Quit Smoking?
    14 tips to get you through the first hard days.
     
    smoking man
    11 Ways Smoking Affects Your Looks
    Surprising impacts of tobacco on the body.
    cigarette smoke
    Quit-Smoking Quiz
    What happens when you kick the habit?
     

    Filtered cigarettes
    ARTICLE
    Why Is Smoking So Addictive?
    an array of e cigarettes
    ARTICLE
    E-Cigarettes Pros and Cons
     
    human heart
    ARTICLE
    How Smoking Harms Your Heart
    Woman experiencing withdrawal symptoms
    ARTICLE
    What Is Nicotine Withdrawal?
     

    man smoking cigarette
    ARTICLE
    Secondhand Smoke and Its Risks
    no smoking sign
    VIDEO
    Stop Smoking, Forever
     
    Woman ashing cigarette in ashtray
    ARTICLE
    4 Reasons Why You Might Smoke
    chain watch
    ARTICLE
    Hypnosis: Does It Work?
     