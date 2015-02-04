Skip to content
Check Your Symptoms Find A Doctor Find Lowest Drug Prices

    Subscribe

    Smoking Cessation Health Center

    Tools & Resources

    Font Size
    A
    A
    A

    FDA to Weigh Dangers of Exploding E-Cigarettes

    Agency announces 2-day meeting on the safety risks of the lithium batteries that power the devices

    WebMD News from HealthDay

    By HealthDay staff

    HealthDay Reporter

    TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will hold a two-day workshop in April to weigh the dangers of exploding batteries in e-cigarettes.

    The agency announced last year that it would start to regulate the devices, which are powered by small, but powerful, lithium-ion batteries. E-cigarettes heat liquid nicotine, turning it into a vapor that can be inhaled.

    The Associated Press reported last month that the FDA had identified 66 instances of e-cigarette explosions in 2015 and early 2016. The batteries overheated, caught fire or blew up, according to the wire service.

    And researchers from the University of Washington Regional Burn Center in Seattle reported in October that they had treated at least 22 people for burns and other injuries caused by exploding e-cigarettes since October 2015. Their report was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

    People have been maimed or burned by exploding batteries, and there have been reports of teeth and facial bones being shattered, the researchers said.

    "Once we realized this was a trend at our center, we felt the need to get the word out," study author Dr. Elisha Brownson told HealthDay. "We want consumers to know this is a risk."

    The American Vaping Association has said that e-cigarettes pose no more fire or explosion risk than other devices that rely on lithium-ion batteries, such as cellphones or laptops, as long as they are used and stored properly.

    View Article Sources Sources
    HealthDay
    Copyright © 2013-2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

    Today on WebMD

    hands breaking a cigarette
    13 Tips to Stop Smoking
    Is quitting cold turkey an effective method?
    ashtray
    Ready to Quit Smoking?
    14 tips to get you through the first hard days.
     
    smoking man
    11 Ways Smoking Affects Your Looks
    Surprising impacts of tobacco on the body.
    cigarette smoke
    Quit-Smoking Quiz
    What happens when you kick the habit?
     

    Filtered cigarettes
    ARTICLE
    Why Is Smoking So Addictive?
    an array of e cigarettes
    ARTICLE
    E-Cigarettes Pros and Cons
     
    human heart
    ARTICLE
    How Smoking Harms Your Heart
    Woman experiencing withdrawal symptoms
    ARTICLE
    What Is Nicotine Withdrawal?
     

    man smoking cigarette
    ARTICLE
    Secondhand Smoke and Its Risks
    no smoking sign
    VIDEO
    Stop Smoking, Forever
     
    Woman ashing cigarette in ashtray
    ARTICLE
    4 Reasons Why You Might Smoke
    chain watch
    ARTICLE
    Hypnosis: Does It Work?
     