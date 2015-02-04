Smokeless Tobacco Products Recalled



WebMD News from HealthDay

Feb. 2, 2017 -- The threat of metal objects has prompted a recall of some varieties of Skoal, Copenhagen, Cope and Husky brand smokeless tobacco, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

There have been eight consumer complaints about metal objects, some of them sharp, in cans of the smokeless tobacco products. No injuries have been reported, according to the FDA.

The agency said all the recalled products were produced at U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company's facility in Franklin Park, Illinois, the Associated Press reported.

A list of the recalled products is on the FDA website, and customers who bought them can return them for a refund.