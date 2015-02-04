Skip to content
Check Your Symptoms Find A Doctor Find Lowest Drug Prices

    Subscribe

    Smoking Cessation Health Center

    Tools & Resources

    Font Size
    A
    A
    A

    Smokeless Tobacco Products Recalled


    WebMD News from HealthDay

    Feb. 2, 2017 -- The threat of metal objects has prompted a recall of some varieties of Skoal, Copenhagen, Cope and Husky brand smokeless tobacco, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

    There have been eight consumer complaints about metal objects, some of them sharp, in cans of the smokeless tobacco products. No injuries have been reported, according to the FDA.

    The agency said all the recalled products were produced at U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company's facility in Franklin Park, Illinois, the Associated Press reported.

    A list of the recalled products is on the FDA website, and customers who bought them can return them for a refund.

    HealthDay
    Copyright © 2013-2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

    Today on WebMD

    hands breaking a cigarette
    13 Tips to Stop Smoking
    Is quitting cold turkey an effective method?
    ashtray
    Ready to Quit Smoking?
    14 tips to get you through the first hard days.
     
    smoking man
    11 Ways Smoking Affects Your Looks
    Surprising impacts of tobacco on the body.
    cigarette smoke
    Quit-Smoking Quiz
    What happens when you kick the habit?
     

    Filtered cigarettes
    ARTICLE
    Why Is Smoking So Addictive?
    an array of e cigarettes
    ARTICLE
    E-Cigarettes Pros and Cons
     
    human heart
    ARTICLE
    How Smoking Harms Your Heart
    Woman experiencing withdrawal symptoms
    ARTICLE
    What Is Nicotine Withdrawal?
     

    man smoking cigarette
    ARTICLE
    Secondhand Smoke and Its Risks
    no smoking sign
    VIDEO
    Stop Smoking, Forever
     
    Woman ashing cigarette in ashtray
    ARTICLE
    4 Reasons Why You Might Smoke
    chain watch
    ARTICLE
    Hypnosis: Does It Work?
     