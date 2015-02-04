Smoking Cessation Health Center
Smokeless Tobacco Products Recalled
Feb. 2, 2017 -- The threat of metal objects has prompted a recall of some varieties of Skoal, Copenhagen, Cope and Husky brand smokeless tobacco, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.
There have been eight consumer complaints about metal objects, some of them sharp, in cans of the smokeless tobacco products. No injuries have been reported, according to the FDA.
The agency said all the recalled products were produced at U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company's facility in Franklin Park, Illinois, the Associated Press reported.
A list of the recalled products is on the FDA website, and customers who bought them can return them for a refund.
Copyright © 2013-2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Today on WebMD
Is quitting cold turkey an effective method?
14 tips to get you through the first hard days.
Surprising impacts of tobacco on the body.
What happens when you kick the habit?
ARTICLE
ARTICLE
ARTICLE
ARTICLE
ARTICLE
VIDEO
ARTICLE
ARTICLE