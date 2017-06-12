FDA Looks to Reduce Nicotine in Cigarettes

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, July 28, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will focus on reducing nicotine levels in cigarettes to make them less addictive, while also making other nicotine products -- including patches and gum -- safer, agency officials said Friday.

In addition, the FDA is delaying implementation of last year's rules on cigars and e-cigarettes currently on the market until 2021 and 2022, respectively. That will allow time to ensure the regulatory standards are appropriate, FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said at a morning media briefing.

"We want to make sure those products, particularly the e-cigarettes, go through an appropriate set of regulatory dates to make sure they're safe, make sure they are meeting standards," he said.

Central to the FDA's new approach to tobacco control is the belief that products such as e-cigarettes and cigars should not be used by kids. Rules are needed to deal with "kid-appealing" flavors, Gottlieb said.

Patricia Folan, director of Northwell Health's Center for Tobacco Control in Great Neck, N.Y., applauded the FDA's attention to teen smoking.

"Addressing the detrimental role of flavors, including menthol, in the initiation of tobacco use will be a very significant step in reducing tobacco use among our youth," she said. "Not only are flavors attractive to youth, but are also harmful to lung health."

Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Studies have shown that most cigarette smokers start as teens, and the FDA wants to prevent them from getting hooked in the first place, potentially stemming rates of lung disease.

But the American Lung Association believes kids will suffer if the FDA delays implementation of the e-cigarette and cigar rules.

"The Lung Association is concerned," said Erika Sward, the association's vice president for national advocacy. "What we are seeing here is that FDA, under the framing of a new approach, is weakening public health protection for e-cigarettes and cigars, and they are punting protection for kids down the road for five years."