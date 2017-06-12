Lax Oversight Weakens Lead Testing of Water

Brenda Goodman is a senior news writer for WebMD and Andy Miller is editor and CEO of Georgia Health News. Freelance writers Erica Hensley and Elizabeth Fite also contributed to this report. This investigation was supported by a grant from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.

June 12, 2017 -- In water, lead is a ghost poison. It has no taste or smell. It’s usually invisible. And it can stay in plumbing for years, gradually dissolving and flaking off into water we use for cooking and drinking.

Lead was banned from plumbing decades ago, but as the crisis in Flint, MI, has shown, the threat remains.

“It never even dawned on me that we would have lead in our pipes,” says Allison, a homeowner in Sandy Springs, an affluent suburb of Atlanta, who asked us not to use her last name.

Allison’s home, a stately brick residence, is valued by the real estate website Redfin at more than $1 million.

In 2015, tests by the Atlanta Water Department -- which supplies water to Sandy Springs -- found levels of lead in Allison’s water that were over the EPA’s limit.

While the lead in her water was not welcome news, Allison at least found out she had a problem because the testing worked. In plenty of other water utilities around Georgia and the U.S., the system for testing lead in water is not working as it should, leaving people uninformed and unprotected.

We reviewed lead testing records obtained through the Open Records Act for water systems in Georgia serving at least 10,000 people. Together, they provide water to about three-quarters of the state’s population. We then compared lead testing addresses to property records for the same locations.

We found a process hindered by poor record keeping and an apparent failure to follow a federal rule that’s been on the books for more than 25 years.

We reviewed lead testing records for 105 water systems: