Looking for Georgia's Lead Service Lines

Brenda Goodman is a senior news writer for WebMD and Andy Miller is editor and CEO of Georgia Health News. Freelance writers Erica Hensley and Elizabeth Fite also contributed to this report. This investigation was supported by a grant from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.

June 12, 2017 -- Many older cities used lead pipes to deliver water to homes.

These pipes -- known as service lines--became infamous after their role in the Flint, MI, water disaster.

Getting water through these pipes is like sipping water through a straw made of pure lead. They are considered by the EPA to be the greatest lead hazard to drinking water.

Lead can cause irreversible damage to the brain and other organs of young children.

The problem is that many utilities have lost track of where their lead service lines are, and they aren’t actively looking for them.

Last year, a national survey of water utilities estimated that Georgia could have as many 86,000 lead service lines. Even state regulators charged with protecting the public from high levels of lead in water don’t know where they are.

“We do not keep records on the number or locations of lead service lines in the state,” said Kevin Chambers, communications director for the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, in an email.

Our investigation uncovered some clues to where these dangerous pipes might be.

We reviewed water records for more than 100 water systems in the state. Five water systems have records showing they had lead service lines:

Athens-Clarke County

Demorest

Perry

Richmond Hill

Statesboro

Statesboro and Athens confirm that their records were correct. The others say their records are wrong and that they don’t believe they’ve ever had any lead service lines.

“I have personally dug up lines in these neighborhoods, and by and large they are all PVC service lines,” said Charles Heino, director of municipal operations for the Richmond Hill water system in southeast Georgia. “I have yet to dig up a [lead] gooseneck or lead service line. But that’s not to say they can’t exist. I simply cannot verify it with my own experience,” said Heino.

In Statesboro, where water records show testing addresses have lead service lines, Van Collins, assistant director of water and wastewater, confirmed that the records are correct. “We sure do have them in the older parts of town,” he said.