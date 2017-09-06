There’s Lead in That?!

Sept. 6, 2017 -- Shortly before midnight, Tamara Rubin was roaming the aisles of a local big-box store in Portland, OR, with her friend Carissa Berg Bonham, armed with a handheld X-ray gun and a smartphone.

They were looking for lead.

They started with garden hoses. The hoses were OK, but some brass connectors and nozzles had high lead levels.

“Unfortunately, they were doing inventory that night and there were tons of employees everywhere telling us not to film,” says Rubin, an independent consumer products advocate.

When they got shooed out of garden supplies, they headed for the fishing gear. It was 11:07 p.m. They broadcast their findings live on Rubin's Facebook page: "Lead Safe Mama."

Sure enough, the sinker weights were almost pure lead.

Tamara Rubin

“My husband remembers when he was little boy buying a handful of these for a penny and chewing on them all day long. You see that little line on them? You put them in your mouth and bite down on them. That’s what every fisherman does,” Rubin says.

Another type of weight, dropline sinkers, tested even higher, about 800,000 parts per million (ppm) of lead. To put that in perspective, the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission says household paint and products for kids are unsafe if they have over 90 ppm on their surfaces.

“Each one of these is enough to kill a child,” says Rubin. “If your child swallowed even one of these, they would have seizures and die,” she says.

Rubin has made it her mission to point out how widespread a poison lead can be and how easily it can be found. Two of her four boys were lead-poisoned when a contractor used an unsafe way to remove lead paint on the outside of their house.

Lead Facts The CDC says no level of lead is safe for kids.

The potent neurotoxin is especially dangerous for young children, where it can permanently damage their attention and intelligence. It can also harm adults, causing high blood pressure, kidney damage, and, possibly, cancer.

Children most often get poisoned through lead paint or from lead in water.

“It’s rare that a kid is poisoned by a consumer good,” Rubin says, “And if they are, it’s really hard to prove.”

But as long as lead remains in products, the risk still exists. The CDC says no level of lead is safe for kids.