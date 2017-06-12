One Stroke, More Strokes: Risk remains years later

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, July 24, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Your risk of a second stroke or ministroke remains considerable for at least five years after the first one, a new Canadian study finds.

"We showed that, even in those survivors who had no complications at all after their stroke, their risk did not return to normal," said researcher Jodi Edwards.

Patients were still at seven times higher risk of having a second stroke one year later, and this risk remained high for up to five years, said Edwards, a postdoctoral fellow at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center in Toronto.

"The main things that survivors can do to lower their risk of another stroke are to continue to aggressively manage key risk factors, such as high blood pressure," she said.

Also, "confirm whether you have conditions such as atrial fibrillation [irregular heartbeat] and manage your behavioral choices, such as smoking cessation and increased physical activity," Edwards said.

The first three months after a stroke or ministroke, also called a transient ischemic attack (TIA), are the prime time for recurrent stroke or a heart attack. But smoking and other poor lifestyle choices can greatly increase risk over time, she said.

While continued care is essential, it's not always given, Edwards and other experts noted.

"We have to pay attention after the fact," said Dr. Michael Hill, a professor of neurology at the University of Calgary.

With improved clot-busting drugs and other therapy, more people survive strokes, said Hill, who wrote an editorial accompanying the study.

Treatment often focuses on the first three months after a stroke, but these patients need to be followed long-term, said Hill.

Patients can play a role in their care by making sure their doctor is treating the risks that can lead to another stroke, he added.

For the study, Edwards and colleagues collected data on more than 26,300 stroke and ministroke survivors who had no complications in the first 90 days after discharge. Common complications include swelling of the brain, swallowing problems that can lead to pneumonia, and urinary tract infections.