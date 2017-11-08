Stroke Rates Drop for U.S. Men, But Not Women

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 9, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- The overall rate of strokes is declining in the United States, but appears to be going down mostly in men, a new study finds.

"Our findings suggest that the decreases in rates of stroke over time are primarily driven by decreased stroke rates in men," said lead researcher Dr. Tracy Madsen.

That makes doctors wonder why American women aren't seeing the same benefits from stroke prevention.

"It may be that stroke prevention strategies are not as effective in women compared with men; for example, future research should investigate the possibility that stroke risk factors like elevated blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes are more severe or are not controlled as well in women," Madsen said.

Madsen is an assistant professor of emergency medicine at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, in Rhode Island.

"Stroke is a debilitating yet preventable condition, and future efforts should focus on stroke prevention in both women and men, as well as figuring out why rates of stroke in women did not decrease over this time period," she added.

For the study, Madsen and her colleagues collected data on 1.3 million adults living in southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky between 1993 and 2010.

They looked at hospital, clinic and coroners' records to identify how many people had a first stroke during four one-year time periods, spaced approximately five years apart.

Among more than 7,700 strokes, 57 percent were women, the researchers said.

The rate of strokes among men went from 263 strokes per 100,000 at the start of the study to 192 per 100,000 at the end of the study.

For women, however, the rate went from 217 strokes per 100,000 in 1993 to 198 per 100,000 in 2010. This is not a statistically significant decline, the researchers said.

"By 2010, the rates of stroke were similar between women and men, which is different from previous data showing that rates of stroke are typically higher in men," Madsen said.