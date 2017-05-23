When does psychological menacing cross into domestic abuse?

“Coercive control” is used to instill fear and compliance in a partner, says Evan Stark, PhD, the sociologist and forensic expert who coined the term. This type of mistreatment follows regular patterns of behavior, and, according to him, “in the vast majority of cases” is employed “by men of women” who are involved in abusive romantic relationships.

“I’m not talking about the somewhat controlling boyfriend or husband here,” says Stark, author of Coercive Control: How Men Entrap Women in Personal Life. “Compliance is fear-based. If there’s no fear, there’s no coercive control. And that fear is very real.”

What Happens

The pattern goes like this: A woman meets a new love interest who seems especially keen on her. Flattered, at first she doesn’t mind when he involves himself in every detail of her life. He may show up at the office too much, or even pressure or force her into sex, but she ignores these red flags.

As the relationship progresses, so, too, does his obsessive monitoring of her. He reads her texts and emails. Stalks her. Tells her what she can and cannot wear. Isolates her from her family and friends. And controls her bank account so she can’t afford to leave.

If she resists, he employs low-level violence including slapping, arm-twisting, being dragged by the hair, even frequent sexual assault. He threatens to harm himself or the kids. She understands he will further hurt her, too.

How Common Is It?

According to Stark, coercive control is found in 86% of all reported domestic abuse cases. Only 14% of cases are now considered to be classic “battered women’s syndrome,” where the abused person has an obvious, serious injury such as a black eye or broken bone. And Stark says that while low-level physical abuse “isn’t likely to excite arrest or triage surgery in the ER,” it is relentless.

“In 40% of reported cases we see serial abuse, where a woman is subjected to physical assault several times each week,” Stark says. “These relationships last, on average, 5 1/2 years. That means the woman has endured being harmed with low-level violence dozens, if not hundreds, of times before it’s over.”