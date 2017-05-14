'Female Viagra' May Lift a Younger Woman's Libido

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

SUNDAY, May 14, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- If a woman's sex drive has waned to the point where she's distressed about it, or the issue is causing relationship problems, the medication dubbed "female Viagra" may help, a review of several studies suggests.

First approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2015, the drug flibanserin (Addyi) may improve sexual desire, arousal, lubrication, orgasm, satisfaction and pain in premenopausal women, said lead researcher Dr. Michael Krychman.

But the drug by itself may not be an all-encompassing cure for a woman's low libido, he said.

"Sexual health and wellness is a multifactorial issue, so it's not uncommon for women to have more than one sexual problem or sexual complaint," Krychman said.

He is executive director of the Southern California Center for Sexual Health and Survivorship, in Newport Beach.

Low sexual desire can be troubling and affect a woman's self-esteem and her sex life, but there are safe and effective treatments, he noted.

For most women, medical treatment is only one aspect for improving the problem, Krychman explained.

"A combination of medical and psychological intervention can help her reclaim and restore her sexual vitality, so she doesn't have to suffer in silence," he said. "Women should not be embarrassed or ashamed in pursuing sexual health and treatment."

For the study, the researchers collected data on more than 2,300 premenopausal women who participated in three 24-week studies that pitted Addyi against an inactive placebo. All of the women had hypoactive sexual desire disorder. That means their sex drive was low enough to bother them, or to have a negative impact on a relationship.

The response to the drug was measured using the Female Sexual Function Index. This index asks women to report their sexual desire, arousal, lubrication, orgasm, satisfaction and pain.

Compared with a placebo, women taking a daily dose of Addyi reported significant improvement in desire and the other areas of sexual function assessed by the index.

The details of the study were scheduled for presentation Sunday at the annual meeting of the American Urological Association, in Boston. Studies presented at meetings are generally viewed as preliminary until they've been published in a peer-reviewed journal.