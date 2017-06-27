Acupuncture For Incontinence, Not Infertility

By Kathleen Doheny

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, June 27, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Acupuncture, a 3,000-year-old healing technique, received mixed reviews in two new studies from China -- one focusing on incontinence and the other on a cause of female infertility.

A research team found acupuncture did improve symptoms of stress incontinence -- an involuntarily loss of urine, such as when a woman sneezes or coughs.

But in a separate study, another team of researchers determined that acupuncture did not help women who were infertile because of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Women with PCOS have a hormonal imbalance that keeps them from releasing an egg (ovulating) during the menstrual cycle.

Acupuncture is a key element of traditional Chinese medicine. It involves inserting thin needles into the skin to stimulate specific body points. Previous research has found it might benefit constipation, depression and morning sickness, among other problems. And some research has found it helpful to boost fertility when the problem is not due to polycystic ovary syndrome, the researchers said.

The bottom line from the two new studies?

"The research on acupuncture for stress incontinence suggests that acupuncture could be a reasonable and low-risk approach to try before attempting riskier, more invasive treatment such as surgery," said David Shurtleff. He's deputy director at the U.S. National Center for Complementary and Integrative Medicine and co-author of an editorial commenting on the two studies.

For infertility due to polycystic ovary syndrome, however, Shurtleff said acupuncture has not been found effective. He suggested patients consider other options.

More rigorous research on acupuncture is needed in general, he added.

For the incontinence study, researchers randomly assigned about 500 women to 18 real or sham electroacupuncture sessions -- acupuncture involving electrical stimulation. The average age of the women was 55, and the half-hour appointments occurred over six weeks. The needles were placed near the small of the back and the back part of the pelvis between the hips.

At six weeks, women who received the real acupuncture had less urine leakage, the study found. These results persisted for another 24 weeks without treatment.