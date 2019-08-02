10 Questions for Bear Grylls

Bear Grylls, 45, London

Outdoor adventurist, television host

1. How will Running Wild With Bear Grylls be updated, now that it's moving to the National Geographic Channel in November?

We've been filming the boldest season of Running Wild with some of the best guests we have ever had, including actress Brie Larson and Alex Honnold from Free Solo. National Geographic is synonymous with adventure and showcasing the wild beauty of our planet. It's the perfect destination to amplify the series with bigger journeys and wilder destinations than ever before.

2. You've guided more than 100 famous people out in the wild. Who has most impressed you with his or her survival skills?

The wild doesn't care how famous someone is -- it tests us and rewards courage, commitment, and perseverance. Taking President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was interesting, dealing with their respective 50 Secret Service agents following their every move. I'm a huge tennis fan, so taking Roger Federer felt pretty surreal. Delivering medicine to a remote village with Julia Roberts was very special.

3. You broke your back in a 1996 skydiving accident and your shoulder in 2008 during an Antarctic climb. Do you have any lasting physical effects from these adventures?

It taught me the lesson that life is fragile. If we're lucky enough to survive, we have to get out there and grab life with both hands.

4. How do you train to stay physically fit and emotionally healthy to overcome such difficult challenges?

I stay as fit as I can. I consider it a part of my job. I train using short, highly effective workouts that I can fit around my schedule and family time. I still have a few niggling aches from the skydiving accident, so I do lots of yoga, get massages, and look after the way I fuel my body.

5. You've jumped out of airplanes, crossed barren deserts, dined on creepy-crawlies, and explored darkened caves. Yet you have anxiety?

Fear is a part of life. The symptoms for me tend to come the day before. It's a sick feeling; I'm sure everyone knows what I mean. I've learned to stand up to it, embrace it, and use the emotion to keep me sharp and firing on all cylinders. I try never to let it overwhelm or control me. I'm still learning.