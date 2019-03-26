10 Questions for Common

Common, 47, Los Angeles and Brooklyn

Grammy, Academy, and Golden Globe award-winning actor and musician; activist

1. Your new memoir, Let Love Have the Last Word, talks about using love and mindfulness to take control of your life. What drew you to the idea of love?

For the past 2 years, it feels like there’s been clouds hanging over us. I started thinking about what I was relying on to keep me in an optimistic space and keep my thoughts positive. It was love. I wanted to share my stories and talk about the ways I’ve learned to apply love to my life. There are places I haven’t really succeeded, but I’m practicing. Love is a practice.

2. Which places are you still working on?

One is relationships. I like being in love, and I love partnership. But what I discovered about myself -- and this came through therapy and reading and mindfulness -- is I sometimes bring a lot of my childhood trauma into my present relationships.

3. You have a daughter, Omoye Assata Lynn, who’s 21. What have you learned from being a father?

Recently I had a real good talk with my daughter. She broke down some things that were eye-opening. As much as I thought I was being a great father, in some aspects she didn’t feel that way. I had to respect that. I had to be humble and listen and recognize love is a two-way experience.

4. What’s your approach to staying healthy?

I eat a pretty disciplined diet. I eat fish and vegetables, mostly. I don’t eat any meat. Don’t get me wrong: There are times when I’m with my friends and I drink wine. And I’ll eat my french fries. I make sure I balance things out.

5. What’s one of your best health habits?

I go to juice bars daily, whatever city I’m in. My juice bar in LA is Moon Juice -- I go there like every day! I get something called Blue Moon Protein. It has blue spirulina and coconut water. And I get turmeric with black pepper and cayenne.