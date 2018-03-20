10 Questions for Craig T. Nelson

Craig T. Nelson, 74, Los Angeles

Actor

1. What has it been like to revisit the role of Bob Parr/Mr. Incredible in The Incredibles 2?

It’s been a while since we did the first one, and it was a lot of fun going in and doing the work, watching the animation, seeing how the technology has improved. It’s all so creative and such a different experience.

2. What did you most relate to about your onscreen family of superheroes?

It touches a lot of different elements of family life, but the thing I like about it the most is the family’s cohesiveness and how they’re willing to sacrifice for each other.

3. Did you ever wish for a superpower when raising your own children?

That would have been as unattainable as getting any discipline from my kids was. I had no control over anybody!

4. What’s it like to act in an animated film?

It’s a different form of work, a different intensity. It’s much more concentrated, and it can be exhausting. You go over the dialogue quite a bit, doing lots of different versions. It’s kind of like searching.

5. What do you look for when you consider a role?

The quality of the script and the story. I ask myself, “What can I bring to it that might be different from somebody else?”

6. How do you stay passionate about your work?

I just love the form. I love the variety of people that I get to work with. And I love the thrill of doing it. As an actor, you don’t always realize the impact that you can have on people. That’s really fulfilling.

7. You support the Drug Education Council’s work. What do you hope to accomplish?

I want to raise awareness and help addicts and alcoholics find programs that offer them a chance for recovery, a chance to have a new life.

8. You are also involved with groups that aid veterans and their families. What drew you to that cause?