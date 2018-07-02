Andy Serkis, 54, London

Actor

1. Your new movie, Mowgli, opens Oct. 19. You directed it, and you play Baloo. How did you stay healthy while filming?

I try to not drink when I’m filming. It really does help clear your mind and sharpen your senses. I go through periods leading up to production where I try to get healthier. I actually look forward to the rigor. The big trick is to do everything in moderation, but I’m a bit of an all-or-nothing person.

2. Do you work out?

I’ll do press-ups, sit-ups, all of that, but I’m not a weight-lifting person. I’m really not a gym person. I’m an outdoor junkie. I absolutely crave wilderness. I used to do a lot of climbing in my youth -- hill walking and trekking. I cycle to work quite a lot. We, as a family, go for walks in the nearby hills.

3. Why did you stop climbing?

When you have a family, you start to become aware of your responsibilities. I do love being in mountain environments, but I don’t do the hard-core soloing and ice climbing as much as I did -- although I’m probably sort of yearning to do it again in a secret way.

4. You have three kids: Ruby, 19; Sonny, 17; and Louis, 13. What did you learn from being a parent?

As a human being, it’s taught me everything. It’s taught me that you need to create an atmosphere where everyone is valued and everyone feels they can function to the best of their ability. I learned that by observing my wife, Lorraine, who is brilliant at it.

5. What’s your best health habit?

I try to keep off sugar, which is hard. As a family, we try to eat healthily. We make a lot of juices -- beet, carrot, orange. We eat a lot of avocado, a lot of quinoa.

6. Are you a vegetarian?

I’d been a vegetarian since I was 18, then I started eating fish when I was about 30. We were shooting Lord of the Rings, and I needed more protein. But I haven’t eaten meat since I was 18.