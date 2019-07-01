10 Questions for Marie Osmond

Marie Osmond, 60, Los Angeles/Las Vegas

Singer, actor, author, philanthropist

1. After 11 years of performing with your brother Donny in Las Vegas, you joined The Talk in September. What excites you most about your new hosting role?

Since I married my husband, this will be the first time that I'll be able to have dinner with him at night. It's a great schedule. The ladies are fantastic. The crew, everybody involved. There could not be any nicer people on the planet. It's a dream job!

2. What are you most looking forward to talking about?

That's the thing that's wonderful about the show -- they talk about everything, which is fun. And they include the audience. We're very different people, but we respect each other's opinions.

3. Why did you decide to record an opera/Broadway album with the City of Prague Orchestra?

I continually like to challenge myself. … Throughout my life, I've done country, I've done pop, I've done various genres, but this is the first time I've done an opera with soprano vocals. I'm singing in Italian, French, and German. It's just another fun opportunity before my voice will not be able to do it. … My son who passed away, Michael -- it was his favorite way that I sing. This album will be dedicated to him.

4. When you have free time, how do you like to unwind?

I'm a very hard worker, and I'm a very hard-playing person. I try to be as balanced as possible. … For relaxing, it's definitely [spending time with] my children, my grandchildren, and my husband. I'm looking forward to that.

5. What has being a mother to eight children taught you?

Children teach you unconditional love. They teach you sacrifice and selflessness. They're your priority.

6. You lost 50 pounds and have kept it off for more than a decade. What inspired you to lose the weight?

I was taking care of my mom and my dad and doing a radio show, but in the process, I had put on 50 pounds, and on me that's a lot of weight, because I'm small-framed. As my mother was passing away, she said, “Do not do to your body what I did to mine. Take care of yourself.” … That's when I decided I really needed to do something.