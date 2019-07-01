10 Questions for Marie Osmond

Marie Osmond, 60, Los Angeles/Las Vegas
Singer, actor, author, philanthropist
1. After 11 years of performing with your brother Donny in Las Vegas, you joined The Talk in September. What excites you most about your new hosting role?
Since I married my husband, this will be the first time that I'll be able to have dinner with him at night. It's a great schedule. The ladies are fantastic. The crew, everybody involved. There could not be any nicer people on the planet. It's a dream job!
2. What are you most looking forward to talking about?
That's the thing that's wonderful about the show -- they talk about everything, which is fun. And they include the audience. We're very different people, but we respect each other's opinions.
3. Why did you decide to record an opera/Broadway album with the City of Prague Orchestra?
I continually like to challenge myself. … Throughout my life, I've done country, I've done pop, I've done various genres, but this is the first time I've done an opera with soprano vocals. I'm singing in Italian, French, and German. It's just another fun opportunity before my voice will not be able to do it. … My son who passed away, Michael -- it was his favorite way that I sing. This album will be dedicated to him.
4. When you have free time, how do you like to unwind?
I'm a very hard worker, and I'm a very hard-playing person. I try to be as balanced as possible. … For relaxing, it's definitely [spending time with] my children, my grandchildren, and my husband. I'm looking forward to that.
5. What has being a mother to eight children taught you?
Children teach you unconditional love. They teach you sacrifice and selflessness. They're your priority.
6. You lost 50 pounds and have kept it off for more than a decade. What inspired you to lose the weight?
I was taking care of my mom and my dad and doing a radio show, but in the process, I had put on 50 pounds, and on me that's a lot of weight, because I'm small-framed. As my mother was passing away, she said, “Do not do to your body what I did to mine. Take care of yourself.” … That's when I decided I really needed to do something.
Continued
7. How did the weight loss change you?
I was sitting on the sidelines. I was the one taking the pictures because I didn't want to be in them. Now I'm on the floor taking selfies with my grandchildren. It's wonderful.
8. What is your philosophy when it comes to exercise?
I really believe that physical fitness to me is a clear mind, and it ripples like a wave to the body. ... You get your body in shape, and it helps your mind think more clearly.
9. You turn 60 this month. How do you feel about getting older?
I am totally at peace with it. I have lived my life every year without regret. … I'm not going to be fanatical trying to look 20 when I'm 80. I'm going to be very grateful.
10. Your granddaughter was recently treated at one of the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, an organization you co-founded. What was that experience like?
When you walk in and you see your daughter with tears in her eyes, and there's her little baby she just gave birth to hooked up to all of these machines that we provide -- that's life-changing. … No one is going to know me in 50 years, but they will know these hospitals because of the service that we do.
Find more articles, browse back issues, and read the current issue of WebMD Magazine .