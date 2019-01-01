Article Hero Grid Test



If you have diabetes, you'll want to know about tools that help you track what you eat, what your blood sugar levels are, how much you exercise, and how you feel each day. Some of these include:

Smartphone, tablet, or computer apps to log your blood sugar or foods you eat

Devices that test your blood sugar every few minutes

Smart pumps that give you insulin as your body needs it

Texts, calls, or emails that remind you to test or take your medicine

Track Blood Sugar Patterns

If you keep up with patterns in your blood sugar levels, the information can help you and your doctor better manage your diabetes.

To find out more, your doctor might use a machine called a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) that can test your blood sugar every 5 minutes throughout the day. It tests through tiny fibers on a patch stuck on your skin. Results are sent wirelessly to a small monitor that you can hold or clip on your belt. Some CGM devices can send your data to your doctor's office through a wireless signal.

The results can help you and your doctor spot spikes after you eat certain foods or work out or while you sleep, says Robert Vigersky, MD. He is the medical director of the Diabetes Institute of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

This gadget doesn't take the place of old-school testing, though. The device's maker says you need at least one finger-stick every 12 hours to set the device and suggests regular testing three to four times a day to make sure the numbers match up.

New, smart insulin pumps that can sync with a CGM are great for people with type 1 diabetes, Vigersky says. "If your sugar goes too low, it will stop an insulin infusion for 2 hours," he says. Smart pumps can help you avoid dangerous dips in your blood sugar.

Apps to Stay on Track

New smartphone, tablet, and computer apps can be good if you don't like writing things down in a journal, says Marisa Moore, a registered dietitian who works with type 2 diabetes patients in Atlanta.