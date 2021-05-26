The idea of artificial intelligence (AI) in medicine may make you think of robots wheeling down the halls of a hospital in the distant future, but AI is already here.

AI refers to a machine or software system that can do a human task. That could mean turning spoken words into text, looking through data to find patterns, or making decisions.

When your smartphone auto-corrects a text message or an online store sends you ads for a new product it thinks you’ll like, you can thank AI.

You’ve also used it if you’ve ever felt bad and entered your symptoms into a symptom checker app or a health care website. The AI gathers your descriptions and creates a personalized response that can help you treat your ailment at home or discuss it with your doctor. Some even let you add test results.

Here are more ways that AI will -- or could -- impact medicine in the near future.