Chris Hemsworth Is an Everyday Superhero

In the run-up to the April release of Avengers: Endgame, a typical morning for the actor who plays Thor includes dropping the kids off at school and then cleaning up the chaos of toys and other debris they have left in their wake.

“It’s pretty exhausting,” says Chris Hemsworth. He laughs over the irony that the man who plays one of Marvel’s fittest, most muscular superheroes could get laid low by such mundane concerns. “My knees and back get the most grief picking up their endless trail of bits and pieces they leave around the house,” he says.

By the end of March, he had been off the set for about a month, following a long and grueling schedule of filming. In addition to Endgame, he also had filmed Men in Black: International, the reboot of the MiB franchise that Hemsworth co-helms with Tessa Thompson, his co-star from Thor: Ragnarok. “I did an 8-month run of work, and it was too much trying to juggle work and family,” says Hemsworth. “I just felt like I was not doing either as well as I could have been.”

Every time he returns to his family’s home in Byron Bay, on the southeast coast of Australia, it takes days -- sometimes weeks -- to switch out of work mode. But he eventually slows down and re-domesticates himself. “My wife’s a great reminder, telling me, ‘You can stop now,’ ” he says of the actor Elsa Pataky. The two married in 2010.

At home, he limits his screen time to certain portions of the day and spends lots of time outdoors with his kids -- often with his 5-year-old twin sons on skateboards or his daughter, 7, on horseback. That’s when they’re not all in the ocean together.

“I’ve been surfing from a young age, as long as I can remember,” says Hemsworth, “and having them do it with me was always kind of the dream. I’m thankful that they’ve all taken to it.”

As he talked about time with his family, he knew it would end soon. Endgame opened in April (and comes out on digital in July and Blu-ray in August). Men in Black premiered in June. With those dates on the near horizon, he wanted to revel in home life as much as he could. “Part of the reason for living where we do is it’s a quiet coastal town that couldn’t be farther from Hollywood,” says Hemsworth. “Most of the elements here ground me and help me get back to basics.”