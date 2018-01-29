Chrissy Metz Perseveres, Shows That She's One of Us

Metz’s stepfather abused her physically and emotionally. “He shoved me, slapped me, punched my arm, and yanked my wrist,” she writes in her memoir. Displeased with everything from her weight to her chores, he constantly chastised her. Because her mother didn’t come to her rescue, Metz felt neglected. She began eating secretly for comfort. Her self-esteem plummeted.

Being the chubbiest child at school didn’t help. Kids teased her, and she felt embarrassed and ashamed. “I became hardened and defensive to protect myself,” she says. She made jokes about herself before others had a chance to and morphed into a class clown, doing and saying things that were out of character.

“It was really difficult,” she says of her childhood. “I felt alone and picked on. I always felt inadequate. I felt like an outsider when all I wanted to do was be on the inside.”

With adulthood came new challenges. In 2005, Metz moved to Los Angeles to give acting a try, but her weight was an obstacle. She rarely got auditions, much less roles. Those she booked were clichés -- an overweight friend, the butt of a joke. She auditioned for American Idol -- yes, she also sings -- but that didn’t pan out either.

While she did find work (and success) as a talent agent, and met and married a man she loved, Metz spent much of her 20s down on her luck and down on herself.