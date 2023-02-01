When Jennifer Merritt’s tween daughter, Lila, needed treatment for severe depression and anxiety, she turned to her insurance. It was a struggle and took many appeals, but she succeeded in getting her plan to cover one of the biggest costs -- about 6 months of Lila’s care at $12,000 per month in an out-of-state residential treatment center and school. But there were more expenses, and Jennifer knew she couldn’t cover them on her own.

The deductibles and out-of-pocket payments alone amounted to $34,000, and she expected Lila to stay there for at least a year. Plus, Merritt, a 46-year-old editor, would have trips from New York to visit Lila in Montana throughout her stay.

“I just didn’t have the money, but I also felt like that was the only way to save my child’s life,” she says. “I believe as a parent, you will always do whatever it takes, and for me that was asking strangers for money.”