1. You recently were treated for thyroid cancer. How did you learn you had the disease?

I had what’s called an executive physical, which is very comprehensive, and the doctor found a nodule. The biopsy was inconclusive, but I said, “Let’s not take chances. Take it out.” Two weeks after surgery, tests showed it was stage II cancer.

2. How are you now?

The surgery fully removed it, and I’m considered cancer-free, but I’ll be monitored every 3 to 6 months because there’s a slight chance that it will come back.

3. You’ve been very open about your experience. Why?

I went public because one group that doesn’t take care of themselves is entrepreneurs like me. They’re so busy 24 hours a day that they tend to forget about their health. I want to be an example of somebody who took care of himself and therefore can still run around like I want.

4. Men, entrepreneurs or otherwise, don’t have the best track record of paying attention to their health. What do you say to them?

We think we’re supermen, but we’re not. There is no success without your health. Without it, you might not be around for your family, you might not be able to get up, you might lose everything. That’s not success.

5. What’s your key message about health?

I want people to understand the importance of early detection, whether it’s mammograms, pap smears, colonoscopies. And if you know that something runs in your family, look into that.

6. Has your health always been a priority?

Not so much as a young person, but since about the time I was 40, I’ve been into checking on my health regularly. I take it very, very seriously.

7. What do you do to stay in shape?

I try to walk as much as I can. When I’m able, I walk on the treadmill for 2 hours a day, while I make phone calls. I try to squeeze in 100 pushups a day. If I really have time, I do about an hour of weight training every few days.