1. You're in two television series -- Travelers and Will and Grace -- and they're filmed in different cities. How do you stay fit on the road?

I go to hotel gyms. I do a lot of walking. Friends volunteer to pick me up, and I'm like, "Nope. I'll walk to where you are." I love cities where you can just walk forever.

2. Do you feel pressure returning to the role of Will Truman, on Will & Grace, years later?

There was pressure years ago. I was a very straight guy playing a gay guy. Was the gay community going to accept that? Was I going to be pigeonholed for the rest of my career? Now I own it. No one will ever be Will Truman except me. Whenever you do a series, if they don't like it, they don't like it. But if they love it, it's yours forever.

3. What's your personal health philosophy?

Because of the camera, I generally try to stay slim. I've never been a big athlete, so keeping fit has always been about running. I have to stretch. I can feel the age creeping in. I wouldn't say I've gotten into yoga yet, but I probably should. I'm just very impatient -- and yoga requires a kind of Zen I don't always have.

4. What's your worst health habit?

Wine. I will always not order potatoes so that I can have a glass of wine. I'm a white wine guy -- chardonnay. It's not macho, but. ...

5. How do you feel about aging?

I lost both my parents to cancer in their 70s. My mom smoked, but she didn't die from lung cancer -- she died from bladder cancer. Prostate cancer snuck up on my father a second time -- he beat it the first time. So there's kind of no rhyme or reason to it, but I'm aware that in my family, it can happen early.

6. Do you think there's a formula for a long, healthy life?

I'm very social. I think that's a big piece of it. My dad -- and a lot of men -- at a certain age start to pull away. They do a little less. They stay home a little more. For me, it's to keep living the way I've always lived -- with friends and travel, looking forward to meals and looking forward to getting together.