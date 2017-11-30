How Jim and Jeannie Gaffigan Found Humor in a Crisis

No Joke

Last year, comedian Jim Gaffigan and his writer wife, Jeannie, faced a health crisis that nearly ended her life, derailed their family, and halted his career. But innovative technology -- and a little humor -- got them through.

Yes, Jim’s a famous comedian. But ignore his film work, late night appearances, and standup gigs, and the Gaffigan family is like any other loving, if slightly frantic, large clan. Jim and partner Jeannie (in marriage and material -- she’s a writer, producer, and his frequent collaborator) together juggle five young children, joke-making, and insane schedules. And they do their best not to drop any balls, least of all when it comes to their health.

So when Jeannie developed crushing headaches, frequent falls, and severe fatigue in the final months of 2016, she chalked it up to, well, life. The busy mom thought, I don’t have time for this! “I figured I had the flu,” she says.

It was her kids’ pediatrician who first raised a red flag during a routine visit. That is, if you deem “routine” a single appointment last April with all five children, two daughters and three sons (now) ranging in age from 4 to 13, in tow.

After noting her rattling cough, the doctor switched focus from the Gaffigan brood to their mother, who couldn’t hear much out of her left ear, either. An impromptu examination showed no obvious signs of inflammation, so he suggested Jeannie immediately see an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) specialist.

She complied. And didn’t think much of it. She certainly never imagined she’d find herself about to be wheeled into major surgery a few days later, a frightened Jim at her side.

It all happened so fast: The ENT ordered an MRI scan of Jeannie’s head, which revealed a 6-centimeter tumor the size of a tennis ball growing within the tightly contained space of her brain stem. While it eventually tested benign, its dimensions and location were particularly dangerous. Had it gone unchecked for even a short time longer, she would have had problems thinking and remembering, paralysis, and very likely death, according to her doctor, Joshua Bederson, MD, at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

“We did tell our two older children what was happening because we knew the household was about to be disrupted dramatically,” Jim says in a phone call from his hotel room just a few hours before he performed a comedy set in New Orleans. “So we did to them what the doctors did to us: presented the information with a positive, glass half-full approach,” even if his true level of anxiety, he admits now, was off the charts.