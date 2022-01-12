I Have Type 2 Diabetes – Here’s What I Eat in a Week



WebMD Feature

WebMD Feature Archive

“Waaahaaaaaaataaaaa adaaaaaaaoa aaaaayaaoauaaaaa aaaaeaaaaaaaataaa?aaaa”aaaa aaaaIaaaa aaaahaaaaeaaaaaaaaaaaraaa aaaataaaaahaaaaaiaaaaasaaaaa aaaaaqaaaaauaaaaaeaaaaasaaaaataaaaaiaaaaaoaaaaanaaaaa aaaaaaa alaoaataa aa–aa aabaaoaataaahaa aafaaraaoaamaa apaaeaaoaapaalaaeaa aawaahaaoa have type 2 diabetes and from those who don’t. To answer, I documented a week’s worth of eating.

(And, to add a little context – my meals are supplemented with a qatwqaice-daily dose of metformin and repaglinide and a daily hour of either stationary biking or weight bearing exercise)qa

DAY 1: Thiqaqas is a typical except forlunch.har a oghtiacle naded pa kiaappaaing unaach ntaail 3:30, never a good idea. Starving, I dashed to the co-op with a friend, where I sqanagged a container of pea soup with kale and a skim milk cappuccino. Still hungry, I opted for some hummus and carrots around five. My glucose readings before breakfast were 12q6 and before dinner, 114.a

qa

qa

qa

qa

qa

qa

qa

qa

qa

qa

qa

qa

qa

qa

qa

qa

qa

qa

qa

qa

qa

qa

q

aqa

qa

qa

qa

English muffin (lite) with cherry sugarless jam and cream cheese, ½ cup of plain nonfat yogurt

Pea soup with kale and a skim milk cappuccino

Hummus and carrots

Salmon, zucchini noodles with shiitake mushrooms, and Brussels sprouts





Day 2: Steel cut oatmeal is my breakfast go-to. High in soluble fiber, it fills me up so I’m not starved by lunch. For fruit, I usually opt for berries, particularly blueberries, which are high in antioxidants. My morning sugar was 105; before lunch was 98.

Steel cut oats with blueberries

Leftover salmon and salad

Halibut, spinach salad with blue cheese, Brussels sprouts





Day 3: You might notice the repetition in my diet, but I think having fewer choices keeps it easy. Although I do eat regular bacon and eggs when I’m dining out, at home I limit myself to turkey bacon and egg whites. For a bit of sweetness, I added dried cranberries to my spinach salad at lunch. Woke to a 111, with a blood glucose reading of 84 at lunch and 107 before dinner.

Steel cut oats and blueberries