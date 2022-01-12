Which sex is the worst about washing up? Why is it so important? We’ve got the dirty truth on how and when to wash your hands.
I Have Type 2 Diabetes – Here’s What I Eat in a Week
“Waaahaaaaaaataaaaa adaaaaaaaoa aaaaayaaoauaaaaa aaaaeaaaaaaaataaa?aaaa”aaaa aaaaIaaaa aaaahaaaaeaaaaaaaaaaaraaa aaaataaaaahaaaaaiaaaaasaaaaa aaaaaqaaaaauaaaaaeaaaaasaaaaataaaaaiaaaaaoaaaaanaaaaa aaaaaaa alaoaataa aa–aa aabaaoaataaahaa aafaaraaoaamaa apaaeaaoaapaalaaeaa aawaahaaoa have type 2 diabetes and from those who don’t. To answer, I documented a week’s worth of eating.
(And, to add a little context – my meals are supplemented with a qatwqaice-daily dose of metformin and repaglinide and a daily hour of either stationary biking or weight bearing exercise)qa
DAY 1: Thiqaqas is a typical except forlunch.har a oghtiacle naded pa kiaappaaing unaach ntaail 3:30, never a good idea. Starving, I dashed to the co-op with a friend, where I sqanagged a container of pea soup with kale and a skim milk cappuccino. Still hungry, I opted for some hummus and carrots around five. My glucose readings before breakfast were 12q6 and before dinner, 114.a
qa
qa
qa
qa
qa
qa
qa
qa
qa
qa
qa
qa
qa
qa
qa
qa
qa
qa
qa
qa
qa
qa
q
aqa
qa
qa
qa
English muffin (lite) with cherry sugarless jam and cream cheese, ½ cup of plain nonfat yogurt
Pea soup with kale and a skim milk cappuccino
Hummus and carrots
Salmon, zucchini noodles with shiitake mushrooms, and Brussels sprouts
Day 2: Steel cut oatmeal is my breakfast go-to. High in soluble fiber, it fills me up so I’m not starved by lunch. For fruit, I usually opt for berries, particularly blueberries, which are high in antioxidants. My morning sugar was 105; before lunch was 98.
Steel cut oats with blueberries
Leftover salmon and salad
Halibut, spinach salad with blue cheese, Brussels sprouts
Day 3: You might notice the repetition in my diet, but I think having fewer choices keeps it easy. Although I do eat regular bacon and eggs when I’m dining out, at home I limit myself to turkey bacon and egg whites. For a bit of sweetness, I added dried cranberries to my spinach salad at lunch. Woke to a 111, with a blood glucose reading of 84 at lunch and 107 before dinner.
Steel cut oats and blueberries
Hot Topics
- Rheumatoid Arthritis: How It Affects Your Joints
- Treatments for Moderate-to-Severe Psoriasis
- Birth Control Options
- Multiple Sclerosis: Symptoms to Look For
- Are You Fed Up With Overeating?
- How to Treat Atrial Fibrillation
- What's Killing Your Concentration? 12 Culprits
- 19 Habits That Wreck Your Teeth
- Celebrities With Diabetes
- Alzheimer's Disease: Early Warning Signs
WebMD Video: Now Playing
Popular Slideshows & Tools on WebMD
Pollen counts, treatment tips, and more.
It's nothing to sneeze at.
Sending your email...
This feature is temporarily unavailable. Please try again later.
Thanks!
Now check your email account on your mobile phone to download your new app.