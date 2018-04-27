John Krasinski, the Everyman's Action Hero

He also appeared on the big screen, in the romantic comedies License to Wed and Something Borrowed and the historical drama Leatherheads. In 2016, he starred in 13 Hours, which chronicled the 2012 attack on the American diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, and the efforts of a small security team, led by Krasinski’s Jack Silva, to protect those trapped inside.

For that role, Krasinski had to get ripped. He spent 3 months punishing himself with muscle-building bench presses, rack pulls, sled drags, and deadlifts. He limited his diet mostly to chicken, salad, and water. His new, 9% body fat physique made headlines. It also set him up with a base of physical fitness that he works to maintain.

“13 Hours was brutal,” he recalls, “but once I did it, I kept myself in shape so that I would not have to go through that again, so that I would not have to start from scratch ever again.”

His workout for Jack Ryan was comparatively easy: “I did a lot of rowing, because Jack’s on a crew team.” He has also kept to a healthy diet, though not as restrictive as his 13 Hours eating plan. “I’m a salad guy. I like salads with protein,” he explains. “The days of eating a whole pizza are over, the days of eating a whole tub of Häagen-Dazs are over. I like to eat well, to take care of myself.”

Krasinski has put his buff body to a good cause: veterans’ issues. In August 2016, he took the 22 Pushup Challenge to raise awareness about mental health issues faced by military veterans. The name comes from a grim statistic: In 2013, the Veterans Administration estimated that, on average, 22 veterans commit suicide every day. Veterans’ risk of suicide is 22% higher than that of non-veterans.

Like the ice bucket challenge before it, the 22 Pushup Challenge went viral, as celebrities dropped, did pushups, then posted the videos to social media. Actor Chris Pratt challenged Krasinski, and Krasinski in turn challenged the man who directed his 13 Hours training regimen, Jason Walsh, as well as Captain America star Chris Evans.

On Memorial Day 2017, Krasinski and Pratt together took up the Murph Challenge, a brutal workout done wearing body armor. The challenge raises money for a scholarship that honors Navy Seal Lt. Michael P. Murphy, who was killed in Afghanistan 2005.

Accompanying a post to his Instagram account, Krasinski wrote, “Today we remember and honor each and every one of the brave men and women who gave their lives for us.”