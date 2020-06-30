Last March, when the extent of the coronavirus pandemic was just beginning to sink in as schools and businesses across the nation started to close, actor Kristen Bell learned that the government in Italy -- already devastated by the virus -- had just declared a moratorium on mortgage payments to help its citizens cope with the crisis. “Did you hear about what they’re doing in Italy?” she relayed to a friend excitedly.

You could almost hear the idea being born. Bell and her husband, actor Dax Shepard, aren’t mortgage lenders -- but they do own several residential buildings in Los Angeles. Within a couple of weeks, Bell and Shepard announced that they would waive all rents for their tenants for the month of April. “People over profit always,” she says. “It’s a no-brainer.”

The action was a familiar role for Bell, 39, star of Frozen and The Good Place, among other films and TV shows. She is well-known for her long list of charitable ventures, and helping to make sure that vulnerable people have a safe, secure place to live has been a top priority since well before the coronavirus pandemic.

For nearly a decade, she has worked with the Los Angeles-based People Assisting the Homeless (PATH), which provides services to homeless individuals and families in more than 140 cities throughout California.

The relationship started when Bell wanted to donate a few boxes of clothes. “I did an internet search and PATH came up as a facility that assists people who are transitioning out of homelessness, so I called them up,” she says. “And then, because I’m interested in more information all the time -- I tell my girls I have a growth mindset -- I called their offices again and asked if I could come in and learn more about their organization.”

Bell spent a lunch break the next day peppering PATH staff with questions about their programs. “At this point, probably about eight or nine years ago, we were really seeing homelessness begin to become a crisis in Los Angeles,” she says. “What I liked about PATH is that they have so many services under one roof. People who are homeless often have to go from office to office for different services, and who knows if they’ll get there? At PATH they have mental health and physical health facilities, job training and employment services, as well as supportive housing all under one umbrella.”