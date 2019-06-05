What Malcolm Gladwell Learned Talking to Strangers

Talking to strangers is something author, journalist, and podcaster Malcolm Gladwell does all the time.

His job is to ask questions -- lots of them -- to people he's never met before. Gladwell's brand, after all, is built upon interviewing scientific minds and mining academic data, then spinning research into best-selling gold. His popular and acclaimed books include The Tipping Point, Blink, Outliers, What the Dog Saw, and David & Goliath.

In 2005's Blink, Gladwell largely argued that the unthinking, unconscious mind makes snap judgments that can provide us with fairly accurate insight to help us read situations and assess danger levels. He also presents the downside of leaping to conclusions, such as racial and gender discrimination.

In many ways, his latest effort, Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don't Know, is that book's logical follow-up. What happens, he asks, once the rational mind kicks in and applies its own internal presumptions to evaluate an unknown person? Can we accurately judge a stranger by what we think we already know?

The answer is "no," according the research he cites in his book.

"I'm particularly interested in the ideas of the brilliant psychologist Timothy R. Levine," Gladwell says. Levine is a distinguished professor and chair at the department of communication studies at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. His research is called the Truth Default Theory (TDT) and reveals how "our operating assumption is that the people we are dealing with are honest."

Repeated studies by Levine show how humans do much better than average at guessing when people are being truthful -- and much, much worse when attempting to identify liars.

Gladwell explains why.

"We're programmed to take people at face value because it's incredibly useful if you're trying to construct a civil society that functions," he says. "It leaves us at risk of occasionally being schemed, yet that risk is small and worth taking. It means on occasion someone like Bernie Madoff comes along and takes advantage of us."

Think about how things might work -- or wouldn't work -- otherwise. "How many people did you have to trust to make this interview possible?" Gladwell asks. "You had to trust my assistant was who she said she was, that I was sufficiently interested that I'd call you, and that I'm sufficiently organized to call you on time. I could go down the list. You've never met me, yet you decided to take all my claims at face value. And it worked out."