Broken System

Health statistics have long painted a bleak picture for patients of color. Black women are six times more likely to die during pregnancy and childbirth. Racial and ethnic minorities receive disparate treatment for chest pain, acute coronary events, stroke symptoms, and brain injuries during emergency room visits. They are more likely to die in the emergency room than white patients.

A deep-seated mistrust in the system has developed in certain communities. A 2020 poll conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation on health and race revealed that 6 out of 10 Black adults said they don’t trust doctors to do what is best for them. One in 5 say they have been treated unfairly because of race in the past year.

“Patients are constantly telling me they felt discriminated against,” says Robin Collin, DO, an internist and pediatrician in Durham, NC. They talk of being disbelieved, denied tests, treatment, and pain medication.

A founding member of the Coalition to Advance Anti-Racism in Medicine (CAAM), Collin says biases are cemented early on in a doctor’s career. “When I reflect on residency, you kind of just group individuals, basically, you stereotype,” she reflects. “‘This is how they talk’ or ‘This is where they're from.’ There's this callousness that develops somewhat as a survival mechanism, to try to just get through. But it dehumanizes the person and it also dehumanizes you. We -- physicians, nurses, and all allied health professionals -- need better training in that regard.”

These medical schools also encourage a great deal of self-reflection from students. Terrie Mendelson, MD, director of graduate medical education at Dignity Health, St. Mary's Medical Center, San Francisco, and associate professor of Medicine at University of California San Francisco (UCSF), notes that people often come to the table with their own set of biases and beliefs based on how they were raised. There are things even new students need to unlearn. “It’s necessary to recognize your unconscious biases and consciously practice anti-racism, which is different than just wishing that you didn't have racist thoughts,” she warns. “It is really important because it helps you recognize those little bits of it that are in your own brain, too. And that helps you understand where patients might see something that you wouldn't have realized they saw. And then you start seeing it happening to you and around you, too.”