If you have ever thought about trying medical marijuana to treat nagging pain or ease the symptoms of a chronic condition, you may have stopped short due to a few critical questions: Is medical marijuana legal where I live? Can I get in trouble for using it?

If you live in the United States, the answers are: It depends on where you live, and it’s possible, though not very likely.

Making sense of medical marijuana laws can be hard, since many state regulations are in direct conflict with federal laws. What’s more, there has been a sea change in attitudes about marijuana, or cannabis, in this country over the years, which has led an ever-growing number of states to overturn laws banning it. Even legal experts have trouble keeping up with which states now allow the sale and use of medical marijuana.

As a consumer, the first thing to do before considering marijuana as medicine is talk to your doctor about whether it’s safe for you to use and likely to provide any benefit. If you get the go ahead, here’s what you need to know about medical marijuana laws in the United States.