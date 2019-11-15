Neil Patrick Harris and Family Deliver Love With Food

When your parents are stars of TV, screen, and stage, you get to do some pretty cool things. Gideon and Harper, the 9-year-old twins of actors/writers/producers Neil Patrick Harris (Doogie Howser, M.D.; How I Met Your Mother) and David Burtka (How I Met Your Mother), have eaten ice cream in France and Italy, seen every top Broadway show from Frozen to The Lion King, and marched in New York's WorldPride parade.

Beyond offering up a healthy dose of culture, Harris and Burtka model compassion for their twins. One regular family outing involves taking meals door to door in their Harlem, New York, neighborhood for the organization God's Love We Deliver.

The people God's Love serves all have serious chronic diseases like HIV/AIDS or diabetes and have reached a point in their condition that leaves them too sick to shop and cook for themselves. Having food delivered to them offers a lifeline -- and for many meal recipients, a precious taste of human connection.

"They love the fact that there's human contact, because I don't think a lot of people are able to leave their apartment or their house," Burtka says. "People love when [our] kids come to the door."

Harris tasks Gideon and Harper with delivering food and engaging the recipients in conversation by asking them questions. Through the process of giving back, the couple has seen their children's unselfish regard for others blossom.

"They started, to be honest, in a state of dissatisfaction, not really wanting to participate: 'What are we going to do after we have delivered meals?'" Harris says. "And then, their takeaway when we were walking away was authentic appreciation for having done it and gratitude for the organization, for us as parents, and quite frankly, for them as citizens of human society."

Burtka adds: "I remember once as we were leaving an apartment, Gideon said, 'Dad, my heart feels bigger.' I thought, I'm done for the day. I've done something right as a parent."