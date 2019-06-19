Nike Mannequins Come in All Sizes

The sportswear brand Nike introduced new, inclusive mannequins to their Niketown stores in London earlier this month that include representations of physically disabled and plus-sized athletes.

Other brands have come out with plus-sized mannequins and disabled mannequins in the last year, including Target, Nordstrom, and Old Navy.

Fans of the mannequins praised the brand on social media for its dedication to inclusivity.

Honestly seeing @Nike with plus size mannequins and clothing warms my heart. Growing up being a plus sized athlete it was always intimidating trying to find the right athletic wear, this is going to help so many woman and their body image♥️ #thankyou — jenah van loon���� (@jvangoon) June 14, 2019

About time @Nike - great to see different shapes actually on mannequins, hopefully more companies will follow suit! ���������������� pic.twitter.com/6sMDB1R4Lh — Beth Southern (@Bethan_Southern) June 6, 2019

Well done @Nike with the plus sized mannequins #equalitypic.twitter.com/g0gj4pTMaE — chlo ♡ (@chloexog) June 7, 2019

Others have criticized the brand for its plus-sized mannequins. An opinion article from the U.K. news site TheTelegraph called out the mannequins for representing an unhealthy standard for women, and claimed that they are “selling women a dangerous lie.”

But studies have shown that traditional mannequins may show an unhealthy standard. According to a 2017 study from the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the average female mannequin body size is representative of a very underweight woman, and 100% of female mannequins represented an underweight body size.

“Scientific evidence suggests that obesity varies in its health. There are metabolically healthy overweight individuals. A one-size-fits-all image harms most of us that aren’t perfectly toned or have the athletic build,” said Brunilda Nazario, MD, lead medical director at WebMD.