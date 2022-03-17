How Scientists Adapted an Ancient Art Form to Create Nanoscopic Medical Tools

Holly Greenberg was a 24-year-old graduate student in the mechanical engineering lab at Brigham Young University (BYU) when she stumbled on the idea that folded paper cranes might have any relevance to her work.

Greenberg was interested in compliant mechanisms – that is, objects whose motion comes from bending, folding, and twisting. One of her best friends was an origami prodigy who taught her some basic techniques. “Some people read a lot of papers for grad school. I folded a lot of paper,” Greenberg says.

Colorful T-rex and Venus flytrap figures, along with books of origami patterns, began to populate the laboratory’s shelves. And Greenberg, along with her professors, realized that the ancient art of paper-folding might apply to other realms, including the design of medical instruments and devices.

It was a marriage of art and engineering, a 1,000-year-old practice applied to cutting-edge technology. “Origami artists discovered new ways of doing things that we never would have stumbled on using the methods we’d been using forever,” says Larry Howell, PhD, professor of mechanical engineering and associate academic vice president at BYU.