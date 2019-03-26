Pros and Cons of Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids

Tommy McDonell used to have her aide take all her phone calls. The 67-year-old artist and retired educator couldn't hear well enough to talk on the phone.

"The volume on my TV could probably kill the people next door," she says of her neighbors in the retirement facility where she lives in Southern Pines, NC. Having multiple sclerosis makes her hearing loss worse. "If you test my hearing when my MS is good, then my hearing isn't absolutely awful, but if you test me when my MS is having a bad day, my hearing gets worse and worse."

Her hearing loss only adds to the difficulty in thinking her MS sometimes causes.

When she decided to get hearing aids, McDonell had two choices: the traditional route that requires a medical evaluation and buying through a licensed professional hearing aid dispenser, or the relatively cheaper, but still costly, direct-to-consumer option.

Those costs and hurdles are what led to the passage of a federal law in 2017 that designates a new FDA-regulated category for over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids. But OTC hearing aids, which will be approved to treat mild to moderate hearing loss in adults ages 18 and older, aren't here just yet. The FDA has until August 2020 to publish proposed guidelines for OTC hearing aids.

After that, the public -- including audiologists, doctors, device makers, people with hearing loss, or anyone else with concerns -- will have time to weigh in before guidelines are finalized. Until then, and perhaps long after, the world of hearing devices might be difficult to navigate.