When the Walls Were Painted With Poison

It was a verdant, ferny hue — hint of forest, flash of emerald — a vegetal contrast to the foggy mists and factory-smudged skies of England at the pitch of the Industrial Revolution.

The color — Scheele’s Green, named for the Swedish chemist who invented it in 1778 — was everywhere in Victorian England, from the walls of Buckingham Palace to the factories where child laborers painted the leaves of fake foliage. The hue showed up in paint and book-bindings, in candy and cake decorations, in clothing and children’s toys.

The vibrant shade was the Brits’ “it” color of the 19th century. It was everywhere. And it was deadly.

Scheele’s Green was made by blending copper and oxygen with arsenic, an element that may be found naturally in the earth’s crust, oceans, and groundwater. Victorian-era physicians prescribed arsenic to treat fever, asthma, and eczema. Today, arsenic trioxide is an effective chemotherapeutic drug for acute promyelocytic leukemia.

But for centuries, people knew that arsenic had toxic — even lethal — potency. Sometimes called “the king of poisons and the poison of kings,” arsenic became a popular way to discreetly dispose of royal rivals. It was easy to obtain, odorless and tasteless, and the immediate symptoms of acute arsenic poisoning — nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps — could be attributed to cholera or other common diseases of the time.