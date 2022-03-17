Sci-Fi Tech Could Solve World’s Water Crisis

Imagine a small box that can harvest drinking water from the air, even in the Mojave Desert. It’s just one of the new mind-bending technologies aimed at solving the global water crisis, the scale of which demands science fiction-level innovation.

More than 2 billion people around the world lack access to safe drinking water, according to the United Nations. Facing natural water scarcity and climate change-amplified droughts, many people have limited access to water, while others suffer from contaminated water supplies. Many face both problems.

Imaginative tools and techniques to generate water and clean it are emerging. Scientists have created microbic-brain computers to detect toxicity, shocked lead out of H2O with electricity, and built an energy-free purification device that withstands human error.

These technologies could ultimately protect the health of people across the globe, whether in cities with lead-contaminated pipes or rural settings where shared wells can run dry.